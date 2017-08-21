One Person Arrested in Abilene on Drug Related Allegations

The Dickinson County Sheriff, Gareth Hoffman, has reported that agents of the Sheriff’s Department and officers with the Abilene Police Department executed a search warrant for a residence at 605 South Cedar Street in Abilene. One suspect, Sabrina Dianne Beardslee, 41, Abilene, was arrested on felony counts of suspicion of Possession of Methamphetamine With the Intent to Distribute Within 1,000 Feet of a School, No Drug Tax Stamp and Aggravated Child Endangerment plus a misdemeanor count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

During a search of the residence, law enforcement officers seized more than 10 grams of methamphetamine and more than 20 pieces of drug paraphernalia. During the course of the investigation authorities learned several suspects were allegedly selling methamphetamine from the residence.

The case is ongoing and further arrests are possible.