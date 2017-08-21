Sheriff’s Deputies Work Two Non-injury Accidents on U.S. 77

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department has reported that Deputies responded at 5:58 a.m. Monday to mile marker 157 on U.S. 77 highway for a non-injury three vehicle accident. Michael McFarland, Oklahoma City, was driving his 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee as traffic slowed quickly.

Phillip Biwott, Junction City, was driving his 2009 Dodge Jorney, Shakeem Bispham, Junction City, was driving his 2000 Chrysler Sebring and struck Biwott’s vehicle causing a collision between the three vehicles.

—

Deputies responded to the 7800 block of Old 77 highway at 6:02 a.m. Monday for a non-injury accident. Cody Perry, Junction City, was driving his 2016 Toyota Yaris and ran into the rear end of a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Rosendo Ramirez, Fort Riley.