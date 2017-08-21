Truancy Success Program Needs Volunteers

The Truancy Success Program in Geary County needs volunteers for a Truancy Court Panel for the 2017-18 school year.

This court session is considered an informal or pre-file court proceeding and is held every Wednesday, when school is in session, beginning at 4 p.m. at the Geary County Courthouse. The panel meets every Wednesday prior to the court session, beginning at 3 p.m. During the panel meeting the progress of each student is discussed.

The panel also works to identify any additional opportunities for effective intervention. To ensure a wide variety of considerations and viewpoints are included on the panel, a diverse group of community members who care about the future of Junction City youth are an essential part of the Truancy Court Panel.

Program staff will host a meeting on August 30 at 3 p.m. at the Adolescent Resource Center at 805 North Washington Street in Junction City. Information on TSP and the responsibilities of panel members will be provided. Staff will also work to answer any questions community members may have about the program.