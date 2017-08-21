U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Archery Deer Hunting Program to Continue for 2017

There will be a drawing for 32 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Archery Deer Hunting Program permits Saturday ( August 26 ) at the Milford Project Office.

The Corps has announced that registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the drawing will begin at 9:30 a.m. Each person wanting to draw for a permit must be present and must show a valid hunting license and photo identification ( driver’s license, military ID, etc. ). You can register for any Corps of Engineer parks in which you may want to archery deer hunt as long as permits are still available for that park.

For the Milford Lake area there will be 10 permits each for School Creek and Curtis Creek, five for West Rolling Hills and two permits each for East Rolling Hills, Farnum Creek and Timber Creek. There will be one mentor / youth permit for the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks Tourism Fish Hatchery area.

Archery season dates for this program are October 1 through November 28, and December 11 – 31, 2017. Archery hunting in the park will not be allowed during the regular firearms season or any extended season. Regular firearm season is November 29 through December 10.

For more information call the Corps of Engineers office at 238-5714 and dial “0” for assistance.