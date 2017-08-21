Watch the Eclipse at Munson Prime

Munson’s Prime Steakhouse in Junction City is hosting a special event during the solar eclipse on Monday.

The restaurant at 426 Goldenbelt Boulevard will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. serving a special meal and allowing those in attendance to use their large parking lot to view the solar eclipse.

Owner Deanna Munson said portion of the parking lot will be roped off so cars will not be parked there. “It’s big enough that even if we had a full parking lot I think there would be lots of spaces, and I’ve been out there looking. You certainly can see the sun well from the area we have here.”

Munson’s prime will offer a lunch package for $10. “Two cooperating businesses in Junction City are supplying the sun protection glasses. ” One hundred pair of glasses are available. The cooperating businesses include Whole Body Chiropractic and Eye Wear Junction City.

The menu will include Deanna’s classic brisket. “which is a three-day process. It’s made with the recipe I’ve always used, it’s more like a London broil type brisket than a barbecue brisket.” Also on the menu will be home grown sweet corn and a big bowl of tossed salad plus a drink of either ice tea or water.