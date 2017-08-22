A Hiccup on the Pediatric Clinic Project

There was a recent problem described as a “hiccup” on the Children’s Mercy pediatric clinic project at Geary Community Hospital.

Pediatric clinic space will be built in the basement of GCH for this project, but CEO Joe Stratton explained there was a recent snag. “The contractors and the blueprint didn’t marry up very well. About a week and a half ago they hit an electric line so we had to go on a generator for a couple of days. So they pulled new line through there, we’re all up and running.”

Only a portion of the hospital was temporarily impacted by the power outage. “Actually our O-R had to be put on generator and it happened early enough in the morning that we didn’t have any cases scheduled so we were able to work around that. We have a generator here at the hospital but that’s for only real emergency situations to run the building and so we had to bring in a second big monster generator and set that up.”

The concrete work for the pediatric clinics has been completed and now the work to begin putting up walls has begun.