Big Haul Approaching

The effort to deliver a major transformer generator into Geary County for a Westar Energy substation project is nearing.

The chairman of the Geary County Commission, Ben Bennett, reported that the big haul is expected to occur in early September. “It’s so huge, they’ve got a truck in the front and a truck in the back….or tractor in the back. And it’s going to be quite a deal to watch some of the maneuvering to get this in an on the roads and into place.”

The substation, which carried a cost estimated at $64 million, is going to be located in the southeast portion of the county near Hawkinsmith Road.