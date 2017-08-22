Busy Weekend Ahead for Geary County Historical Society

The Geary County Historical Society’s Spring Valley Historic site will be open free to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday ( August 26 ).

This kid-friendly event will feature a personal tour of the site, a one-room school demonstration, schoolyard games and historic activities like children’s chores and wood carving.

There will be a Memories at the Museum Sunday from 3-4 p.m. If you remember the old Milford town site, or the construction of the Milford Dam you can share those memories. The Historical Society is seeking participants for a discussion about the history of Milford.