County Approves Budget

The Geary County Commission has adopted the 2018 County budget.

The spending plan included a reduction of 1.614 mills from the 2017 spending plan. The overall property tax levy totals approximately 72 mills.

In separate business Commission Chairman Ben Bennett noted there will be some changes to the Geary Community Hospital Board of Trustees in the next couple of months. He confirmed that Board member Brian Locke has stepped down due to a change to change in job requirements, and confirmed two other seats will also be up for appointment in the near future.