Historic flooding hits Kansas City again

KANSAS CITY — Portions of Kansas City are under a flash flood emergency after storms brought over 7 inches of rain to Johnson County overnight, according a social media report from emergency management.

If you see water over the roadway, don’t try to go through it. Turn around don’t drown. pic.twitter.com/h8opCWPwnY — Johnson Co. EM (@JoCo_Emergency) August 22, 2017

Early Tuesday, Indian Creek area at State Line did crest higher than it did in July when businesses were inundated and cars washed away, according to the National Weather Service.

Thousands are without electricity, a number of roads are blocked and fire officials have worked to rescue many people from the high water. In addition to the blocked roads, a number of schools are delayed or closed Tuesday. A number of businesses are also closed, according to the National Weather Service.