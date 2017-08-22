KSU Foundation announces $152.6 million in fundraising in fiscal year 2017

MANHATTAN — Philanthropic gifts and commitments to Kansas State University given through the Kansas State University Foundation totaled $152,680,585 for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2017. This year’s fundraising results mark fiscal year 2017 as the second most successful year in the university’s history.
“2017 was an outstanding year for philanthropy for K-State, and we thank our generous donors for their commitment to K-State’s future,” said Greg Willems, president and CEO of KSU Foundation. “As K-State’s strategic partner for philanthropy, the KSU Foundation inspires and guides philanthropy toward university priorities to boldly advance K-State. We are proud of what the K-State family has achieved through giving and the enormous impact it will have on the university.”
Of the $152.6 million raised in fiscal year 2017, donors gave 41 percent — $61.8 million — through endowed gifts, pledges and deferred gifts, which will ensure the long-term prosperity of the institution. In addition, fiscal year 2017was punctuated by another important first: The value of the endowment pool surpassed $500 million in assets for the first time. As of June 30, 2017, the university’s endowment was valued at $506 million. Endowment growth is key to becoming a Top 50 public research university by the year 2025.
“We are so thankful to our generous donors and their commitment to K-State and our 2025 vision,” said Richard B. Myers, university president. “Gifts that support K-State’s endowment are essential to our continued ability to support students, faculty and research as a land-grant institution.”
Fiscal year 2017 was also noteworthy for the progress made in the Innovation and Inspiration Campaign for Kansas State University. Total multiyear gifts and commitments for the campaign reached $1.03 billion. The campaign surpassed its original $1 billion fundraising goal in March — one year ahead of schedule — and was extended in April with a new goal of $1.4 billion by the year 2020.
Other key philanthropic achievements for the 2017 fiscal year included:
• Thirty-one gifts and commitments of $1 million or more, the most $1-million gifts recorded in one year in KSU Foundation history.
• Gift commitments through estate planning, including wills, trusts and annuities, reached an all-time high of $57 million, up from $53.9 million in fiscal year 2016.
• Endowed gifts and commitments totaled $61.8 million, up from $56.6 million in fiscal year 2016. Endowed giftscreate a legacy for the donor by providing long-term funding for the purpose they support, such as student scholarships, faculty chairs and professorships.
• Total giving to Kansas State University through the KSU Foundation — since its founding in 1944 — surpassed the $2 billion milestone in fiscal year 2017. The organization hit the $1 billion milestone just a decade ago, in 2007.
“The extraordinary philanthropic momentum we’ve experienced in the last decade says volumes about the K-State family’s commitment to the university’s future,” said Rand Berney, chairman of the KSU Foundation board of directors. “Fiscal year 2017 continued this trend of tremendous generosity, and we are grateful for donors who are the driving force behind the Innovation and Inspiration Campaign and K-State’s 2025 vision.”
“From raising private funds for the university and managing K-State’s endowment, to collaborating with the Manhattan community on economic development and strategic real estate opportunities, the KSU Foundation is proud to be a progressive and highly effective partner to K-State,” Willems said.
Giving totals for Kansas counties fiscal year 2017, including county, number of donors and amount:
Allen, 80, $72,630
Anderson, 53, $118,375
Atchison, 119, $144,995
Barber, 50, $19,977
Barton, 321, $1,314,641
Bourbon, 57, $275,682
Brown,160, $190,661
Butler, 545, $1,448,743
Chase, 47, $7,915
Chautauqua, 14, $1,315
Cherokee, 35, $527,977
Cheyenne, 33, $8,200
Clark, 40, $128,333
Clay, 284, $155,569
Cloud, 146, $154,773
Coffey, 96, $108,957
Comanche, 19, $3,780
Cowley, 183, $112,372
Crawford, 108, $40,584
Decatur, 45, $20,525
Dickinson, 383, $414,568
Doniphan, 90, $83,945
Douglas, 555, $2,905,011
Edwards, 38, $24,830
Elk, 13, $3,600
Ellis, 249, $134,188
Ellsworth, 88, $60,876
Finney, 355, $1,271,981
Ford, 228, $338,832
Franklin, 185, $46,867
Geary, 355, $220,196
Gove, 50, $38,695
Graham, 16, $13,635
Grant, 57, $12,375
Gray, 86, $94,615
Greeley, 25, $17,914
Greenwood, 80, $30,621
Hamilton, 18, $28,915
Harper, 44, $11,402
Harvey, 336, $350,699
Haskell, 49, $23,820
Hodgeman, 35, $13,619
Jackson, 156, $55,988
Jefferson, 161, $76,829
Jewell, 66, $43,455
Johnson, 6,376, $25,252,731
Kearny, 27, $76,975
Kingman, 73, $42,166
Kiowa, 31, $38,641
Labette, 71, $43,945
Lane, 30, $22,660
Leavenworth, 396, $134,629
Lincoln, 66, $20,950
Linn, 28, $3,904
Logan, 31, $57,670
Lyon, 206, $243,320
Marion, 118, $46,803
Marshall, 274, $667,480
McPherson, 440, $478,853
Meade, 46, $6,710
Miami, 265, $132,532
Mitchell, 181, $298,719
Montgomery, 157, $54,184
Morris, 147, $116,045
Morton, 10, $725
Nemaha, 238, $303,759
Neosho, 85, $141,595
Ness, 49, $151,848
Norton, 46, $58,668
Osage, 139, $204,857
Osborne, 58, $8,250,355
Ottawa, 109, $97,918
Pawnee, 85, $86,274
Phillips, 89, $95,270
Pottawatomie, 1,031, $1,133,051
Pratt, 142, $460,714
Rawlins, 40, $5,570
Reno, 510, $286,459
Republic, 129, $112,456
Rice, 109, $72,322
Riley, 6,404, $17,543,898
Rooks, 40, $7,331
Rush, 29, $8,082
Russell, 81, $39,190
Saline, 1,034, $1,284,259
Scott, 94, $184,074
Sedgwick, 3,017, $7,693,548
Seward, 63, $52,119
Shawnee, 2,052, $2,103,303
Sheridan, 28, $24,500
Sherman, 63, $20,920
Smith, 45, $9,200
Stafford, 83, $23,340
Stanton, 29, $34,295
Stevens, 35, $2,850
Sumner, 153, $102,028
Thomas, 118, $122,356
Trego, 30, $7,547
Wabaunsee, 186, $64,858
Wallace, 36, $4,415
Washington, 150, $138,110
Wichita, 41, $5,373
Wilson, 44, $33,033
Woodson, 21, $11,663
Wyandotte, 351, $194,437
