KSU Foundation announces $152.6 million in fundraising in fiscal year 2017

MANHATTAN — Philanthropic gifts and commitments to Kansas State University given through the Kansas State University Foundation totaled $152,680,585 for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2017. This year’s fundraising results mark fiscal year 2017 as the second most successful year in the university’s history.

“2017 was an outstanding year for philanthropy for K-State, and we thank our generous donors for their commitment to K-State’s future,” said Greg Willems, president and CEO of KSU Foundation. “As K-State’s strategic partner for philanthropy, the KSU Foundation inspires and guides philanthropy toward university priorities to boldly advance K-State. We are proud of what the K-State family has achieved through giving and the enormous impact it will have on the university.”

Of the $152.6 million raised in fiscal year 2017, donors gave 41 percent — $61.8 million — through endowed gifts, pledges and deferred gifts, which will ensure the long-term prosperity of the institution. In addition, fiscal year 2017was punctuated by another important first: The value of the endowment pool surpassed $500 million in assets for the first time. As of June 30, 2017, the university’s endowment was valued at $506 million. Endowment growth is key to becoming a Top 50 public research university by the year 2025.

“We are so thankful to our generous donors and their commitment to K-State and our 2025 vision,” said Richard B. Myers, university president. “Gifts that support K-State’s endowment are essential to our continued ability to support students, faculty and research as a land-grant institution.”

Fiscal year 2017 was also noteworthy for the progress made in the Innovation and Inspiration Campaign for Kansas State University. Total multiyear gifts and commitments for the campaign reached $1.03 billion. The campaign surpassed its original $1 billion fundraising goal in March — one year ahead of schedule — and was extended in April with a new goal of $1.4 billion by the year 2020.

Other key philanthropic achievements for the 2017 fiscal year included:

• Thirty-one gifts and commitments of $1 million or more, the most $1-million gifts recorded in one year in KSU Foundation history.

• Gift commitments through estate planning, including wills, trusts and annuities, reached an all-time high of $57 million, up from $53.9 million in fiscal year 2016.

• Endowed gifts and commitments totaled $61.8 million, up from $56.6 million in fiscal year 2016. Endowed giftscreate a legacy for the donor by providing long-term funding for the purpose they support, such as student scholarships, faculty chairs and professorships.

• Total giving to Kansas State University through the KSU Foundation — since its founding in 1944 — surpassed the $2 billion milestone in fiscal year 2017. The organization hit the $1 billion milestone just a decade ago, in 2007.

“The extraordinary philanthropic momentum we’ve experienced in the last decade says volumes about the K-State family’s commitment to the university’s future,” said Rand Berney, chairman of the KSU Foundation board of directors. “Fiscal year 2017 continued this trend of tremendous generosity, and we are grateful for donors who are the driving force behind the Innovation and Inspiration Campaign and K-State’s 2025 vision.”

“From raising private funds for the university and managing K-State’s endowment, to collaborating with the Manhattan community on economic development and strategic real estate opportunities, the KSU Foundation is proud to be a progressive and highly effective partner to K-State,” Willems said.

Giving totals for Kansas counties fiscal year 2017, including county, number of donors and amount:

Allen, 80, $72,630

Anderson, 53, $118,375

Atchison, 119, $144,995

Barber, 50, $19,977

Barton, 321, $1,314,641

Bourbon, 57, $275,682

Brown,160, $190,661

Butler, 545, $1,448,743

Chase, 47, $7,915

Chautauqua, 14, $1,315

Cherokee, 35, $527,977

Cheyenne, 33, $8,200

Clark, 40, $128,333

Clay, 284, $155,569

Cloud, 146, $154,773

Coffey, 96, $108,957

Comanche, 19, $3,780

Cowley, 183, $112,372

Crawford, 108, $40,584

Decatur, 45, $20,525

Dickinson, 383, $414,568

Doniphan, 90, $83,945

Douglas, 555, $2,905,011

Edwards, 38, $24,830

Elk, 13, $3,600

Ellis, 249, $134,188

Ellsworth, 88, $60,876

Finney, 355, $1,271,981

Ford, 228, $338,832

Franklin, 185, $46,867

Geary, 355, $220,196

Gove, 50, $38,695

Graham, 16, $13,635

Grant, 57, $12,375

Gray, 86, $94,615

Greeley, 25, $17,914

Greenwood, 80, $30,621

Hamilton, 18, $28,915

Harper, 44, $11,402

Harvey, 336, $350,699

Haskell, 49, $23,820

Hodgeman, 35, $13,619

Jackson, 156, $55,988

Jefferson, 161, $76,829

Jewell, 66, $43,455

Johnson, 6,376, $25,252,731

Kearny, 27, $76,975

Kingman, 73, $42,166

Kiowa, 31, $38,641

Labette, 71, $43,945

Lane, 30, $22,660

Leavenworth, 396, $134,629

Lincoln, 66, $20,950

Linn, 28, $3,904

Logan, 31, $57,670

Lyon, 206, $243,320

Marion, 118, $46,803

Marshall, 274, $667,480

McPherson, 440, $478,853

Meade, 46, $6,710

Miami, 265, $132,532

Mitchell, 181, $298,719

Montgomery, 157, $54,184

Morris, 147, $116,045

Morton, 10, $725

Nemaha, 238, $303,759

Neosho, 85, $141,595

Ness, 49, $151,848

Norton, 46, $58,668

Osage, 139, $204,857

Osborne, 58, $8,250,355

Ottawa, 109, $97,918

Pawnee, 85, $86,274

Phillips, 89, $95,270

Pottawatomie, 1,031, $1,133,051

Pratt, 142, $460,714

Rawlins, 40, $5,570

Reno, 510, $286,459

Republic, 129, $112,456

Rice, 109, $72,322

Riley, 6,404, $17,543,898

Rooks, 40, $7,331

Rush, 29, $8,082

Russell, 81, $39,190

Saline, 1,034, $1,284,259

Scott, 94, $184,074

Sedgwick, 3,017, $7,693,548

Seward, 63, $52,119

Shawnee, 2,052, $2,103,303

Sheridan, 28, $24,500

Sherman, 63, $20,920

Smith, 45, $9,200

Stafford, 83, $23,340

Stanton, 29, $34,295

Stevens, 35, $2,850

Sumner, 153, $102,028

Thomas, 118, $122,356

Trego, 30, $7,547

Wabaunsee, 186, $64,858

Wallace, 36, $4,415

Washington, 150, $138,110

Wichita, 41, $5,373

Wilson, 44, $33,033

Woodson, 21, $11,663

Wyandotte, 351, $194,437