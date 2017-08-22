Six Soldiers to Receive Certification

Six Soldiers enrolled in Fort Riley’s Career Skills Program will receive
Diesel Technician Level II certification during a graduation ceremony
Wednesday, August 23, at 1 p.m.
This is the first group of students to graduate in the new Ryder Diesel
Technician class offered at Fort Riley. Ryder is Fort Riley’s newest
partner with the Soldier for Life Transition Assistance Program.
Wednesday’s ceremony will recognize and honor the first six graduates of the
program all of whom are transitioning seamlessly into the civilian work
force, employed by Ryder in five states. Fort Riley Garrison Command
Sergeant Major James Collins will address the graduates.
Ryder plans to offer one more Diesel Technician certification course in 2017
and another three classes in 2018.