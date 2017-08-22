JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

Swap Shop – August 22, 2017

by Leave a Comment

Selling – Oak entertainment center; Honda ATV 4-wheeler, 770-0409

Selling – Antique Bentwood Churn; printer and DVD TV player; Christmas figurines to paint, 238-5283

Selling – Acetylene cutting torch; 20-foot Bayliner Maxim’ boat  with Chevy V-8 motor, 539-3232

Selling – 3 pairs boy’s size 16 regular jeans; 3-piece boy’s suit (10/12 jacket pants 14);  boys jackets (medium/large and 10/12) 375-1082

Selling – Bookshelf; coffee and two end tables; DVD movies, 238-5405

 

Selling – Baby blankets, 238-1185

 

 

 

 

 