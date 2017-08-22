USD 475 Teaching Contract Ratified

The Geary USD 475 Board of Education has ratified the district’s teaching contract for the 2017-18 school year.

Superintendent Dr. Corbin Witt. noted there is a pay increase for teachers. “It’s a minimum of two percent, but based on horizontal movement ( on the salary schedule ) there’ll be some that get more but nobody will get less than two percent.”

The President of the Junction City Education Association Cathy Rankin said that she thought overall, the contract was good for the teachers. “We went back to our old duty day, teachers got a two-percent raise, we managed to specify that elementary teachers get 60 minutes ( planning time ) and we increased early childhood planning time. So overall we did quite well.

The district went from eight hours to a 7 hour 50 minute professional day at all levels. The teachers had also ratified the contract.