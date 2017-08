The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley will honor all veterans of the Vietnam War with a welcome-home ceremony at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Marshall Army Airfield.

Veterans of the war are invited to attend and receive a welcome and thank you they may not have received decades ago. Veterans wishing to participate should arrive by 2:30 p.m. Members of the public are encouraged to attend the ceremony on Marshall Army Airfield to extend their gratitude to those brave individuals.