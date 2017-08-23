Chamber Names Interim Director

Mickey Fornaro-Dean will be the interim director for the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce. She will succeed Dennis Beson, who is resigning effective August 30.

The Chamber of Commerce approved the appointment of Fornaro-Dean on Wednesday. She has also been employed as the economic development commission director since January.

Fornaro-Dean stated the request to become interim director was a request from the Board of Directors. “The Executive Committee approached me and said would I be interested, and I said I’m supportive of the organization, I think they have a tremendous opportunity in the future and I would be honored to help any way I can.”

Fornaro-Dean has prior Chamber of Commerce experience. ” I actually have been through Chamber certification, and that’s how I started my career, was as a Chamber director. So I’ve done that as well.”