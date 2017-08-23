‘Dagger’ brigade Soldier dies on Fort Riley

A 1st Infantry Division Soldier was found unconscious and later pronounced
dead on Fort Riley in the early morning of Aug. 19.
Pvt. John Martinez, a cavalry scout with Troop A, 5th Squadron, 4th Cavalry
Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Inf. Div., was found
unresponsive in his barracks room and was quickly transported to Irwin Army
Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
“Our sincere condolences go out to the family of Pvt. Martinez,” said Lt.
Col. James Maxwell, 5th Sqdn., 4th Cav. Regt., commander. “We know the death
of a family member is deeply tragic, and we too are deeply saddened by the
loss of one of our Soldiers. Pvt. Martinez will truly be missed.
Martinez joined the Army in July 2016 and arrived at Fort Riley in November
2016. He was 19 years old.
Martinez’s home of record is Houston, Texas. His awards include the National
Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Army
Service Ribbon.
The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Riley Criminal
Investigation Command office.