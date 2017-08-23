‘Dagger’ brigade Soldier dies on Fort Riley

A 1st Infantry Division Soldier was found unconscious and later pronounceddead on Fort Riley in the early morning of Aug. 19.

Pvt. John Martinez, a cavalry scout with Troop A, 5th Squadron, 4th Cavalry

Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Inf. Div., was found

unresponsive in his barracks room and was quickly transported to Irwin Army

Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the family of Pvt. Martinez,” said Lt.

Col. James Maxwell, 5th Sqdn., 4th Cav. Regt., commander. “We know the death

of a family member is deeply tragic, and we too are deeply saddened by the

loss of one of our Soldiers. Pvt. Martinez will truly be missed.

Martinez joined the Army in July 2016 and arrived at Fort Riley in November

2016. He was 19 years old.

Martinez’s home of record is Houston, Texas. His awards include the National

Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Army

Service Ribbon.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Riley Criminal

Investigation Command office.