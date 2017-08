Kyle Ibarra will be the new director of the Radiology and Imaging Department at Geary Community Hospital.

Hospital CEO Joe Stratton made the announcement, noting Ibarra had worked at GCH for 12 years. “Pat Small as many people know is retiring after 40-plus years. So we’ll hate to see her go at the end of August, but Kyle is going to take over on the first of September. That’s a notable size department and a lot of important work goes on down there for us.”