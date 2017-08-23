Three Indicted Stemming from Riley County Case

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall has issued a press release that includes the indictment of three people allegedly stemming from a Riley County case.

Brandon Valerius, 38, William Hancock, 58, Colbie Clayton, 31, and Treasure McCall, 33, all in federal custody, are charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

In addition, Valerius and McCall are charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Hancock is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and Colbie Clayton is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The crimes are alleged to have occurred Aug. 4, 2017, in Riley County.

If convicted, they face a penalty of not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million. The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Skip Jacobs is prosecuting.