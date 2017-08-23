Voters in Dickinson County Say No

Voters in Dickinson County have voted no on the use of revenue bonds to finance a new justice center.

A petition drive resulted in the proposal going before voters in a mail-in ballot election, where the votes were counted on Tuesday. A successful petition drive had forced the election instead of the Public Building Commission issuing revenue bonds to pay for a new facility in Abilene.

According to the Dickinson County Clerk’s Office the count from the election totaled 2,641 no and 2,333 yes. The votes will be canvassed on Monday.

The proposed justice center has a cost estimate of $17.735 million.