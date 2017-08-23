Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans!

Vietnam veterans received a big welcome home at Marshall Army Airfield Wednesday afternoon.

Major General Joseph Martin said it was an honor to be in the presence of so many from the region who sacrificed for the nation. He stated those who have served in recent conflicts owe the service members from the Vietnam generation a great debt of gratitude. “You’ve continued to fight to attract attention to veterans issues. As a result our nation has learned a valuable lesson. “You’ve greatly improved how we treat our veterans returning from overseas conflicts.”

Martin stated when the Vietnam veterans didn’t return home to parades or celebrations in their honor. “”Many of you were treated with, frankly, open hostility as you arrived back in the United States. I want to personally welcome you home from serving your nation in combat.” Martin’s remarks were followed by long applause by the soldiers, family members and friends gathered to welcome home the veterans.

The 1st Infantry Division commanding general said in spite of all the Vietnam veterans after what they have been through they’re the “most patriotic cohort in this country.” Martin added they’re always out at memorials and patriotic celebrations.

This was the third welcome home ceremony for Vietnam veterans at Fort Riley. It was one of the numerous activities on post as the 100th anniversary of the 1st Infantry Division is celebrated this week.

The 1st Infantry Division spent five years in Vietnam from 1965 to 1970.