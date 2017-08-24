Chisholm Trail Traveling Exhibit

A special exhibit created for the Symphony in the Flint Hills Gallery is currently at the Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene. “The Chisholm Trail: Driving the American West” is now on display in the Library building gallery. The exhibit will be open during regular operating hours form 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. daily through mid-October, including Labor Day weekend as Abilene celebrates the Chisholm Trail 150th anniversary.

The Chisholm Trail fundamentally changed the American West. From the birth of the cowboy as an icon to the revival of the cattle industry, the Old Chisholm Trail shaped our popular culture.

The original exhibit invites visitors of all ages to explore the Chisholm Trail from its inception in the 1860’s to today. Exhibit highlights include an interactive musical exploration of the scores of verses to the cowboy song, “The Old Chisholm Trail,” video and audio clips of movies and songs that reference the Chisholm Trail, and several artistically rendered, life-size longhorn cattle. Younger visitors can create their own brands with the “Brand Your Beeves” interactive station.