Community Athletics Night at JCHS

Youth of all ages will be participating in sports activities at Junction City High School Friday night.

JCHS Athletics Director Matt Westerhaus said within the athletic department team photos will be taken beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Cross country will then have a time trial at the state park. “And then at five o’clock the volleyball team is having a Future Lady Jays Volleyball Night. This is a free clinic open to grades three through five.” This will be held in the Shenk Gym.

Football activities are also scheduled at the Al Simpler Stadium at 5:30. Westerhaus stated, “Coach Zimmerman, the football staff and players will have Future Blue Jay drills for grades K-5. That free event will run from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

The Junior Jay youth football program and the school district middle school football programs do a scrimmage on the field from 6 – 7:15 p.m. The Blue – White high school football scrimmage will begin at 7:30 p.m.