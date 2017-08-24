Fort Riley to Open New Adventure Park

A new Adventure Park open at Fort Riley with a ribbon-cutting Saturday at noon. The recreation area features ziplines, ropes courses, archery, paintball, a rock climbing and more.

Following the ribbon cutting, all activities at the Adventure Park will be free until closing time at dusk and again on Sunday from 9 a.m. to dusk. A free movie, Disney’s “Moana” will be shown Saturday just after dusk.

Fort Riley Garrison Commander Col. John Lawrence is scheduled to be the featured speaker for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.