KDHE Blue Green Algae Ratings Released for Milford Lake

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment lake samples from Milford Reservoir for this week show all zones of the lake, A,B and C are in a “Warning” status.

The Corps of Engineers reported that the designated swim beaches in Zone at the Corps of Engineers and Milford State Park will be closed.

Lake users are reminded that blue green algae may appear or disappear suddenly and move as the wind shifts. Boaters should use caution and move to a clear portion of the lake.

The current lake elevation is 1144.77, and 25 cubic feet of water per second is being discharged from the reservoir.