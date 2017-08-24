UPDATE: KHP identifies 3 Kansas men who died in Thursday crash

JOHNSON COUNTY –Three Kansas men died in an accident just after 3:15a.m. Thursday in Johnson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Ford Fusion driven by Darius J. Thomas, 21, Olathe, was eastbound on Kansas 10 Just west of Cedar Creek Parkway.

The vehicle ran off the road and hit the left guardrail.

Thomas and passengers Nicholas A. Sands, 21, and Dalton R. Suggs, 21, all of Olathe, were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.

