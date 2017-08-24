Michigan man charged with transporting pot through Kansas

RENO COUNTY –A Michigan man jailed in Reno County on August 16 after being caught with a large quantity of marijuana has been formally charged.

Douglas Wyatt Kiss, 2, Big Rapids, MI., is now charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell for an amount between 450 grams and 30 kilograms, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kiss is also accused of speeding for traveling north on K-14 at 56th, going 89-mph in a 65-mph zone.

A Reno County Sheriff Deputy managed to stop the vehicle. Upon contact, the officer could smell the odor of marijuana. The driver told the deputy that he had the marijuana, which he apparently brought from Colorado and was transporting to Joplin, Missouri.

In the trunk, officers found 17 black containers labeled “THC for medical use only,” four bags with the same label and a pickle jar, all of which were full of the green leafy substance. There was also a food sealer in the trunk.

Kiss is jailed with a bond of $7,250 and Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen declined to lower it. The case now moves to a waiver-status docket.