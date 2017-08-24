The monthly Milford Lake bird walk hosted by Geary County Extension Agent Chuck Otte will be Saturday at 8 a.m. Participants should meet at the parking lot on the south end of Milford Lake Dam, just across the highway from the Corps of Engineers Office.

This month’s walk will focus on summering species and early southbound migrants. The walks usually last about two to three hours. The next bird walk is tentatively scheduled for September 16.

For more information contact Otte at 238-4161 or 238-8800.