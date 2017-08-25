Fort Riley to Host Housing the Force

For a second consecutive year, the Department of the Army and Installation Management Command will hold the “Housing the Force” Training workshop at Fort Riley. This year’s event takes place Aug. 28 -31 and ties in with the 1st Infantry Division’s 100th anniversary. It is titled, “100 Years of Customer Service.”

More than 300 Department of Defense and privatized housing representatives from around the world will attend the event to share and learn best practices in Army housing. Training sessions will include facilitators and instructors from offices of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army, Office of the Assistant Chief of Staff for Installation Management, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Army Office of the General Counsel, Installation Management Command, Residential Communities Initiative and Privatized Army Lodging.

Collaborative sessions will include topics like customer service, management procedures and policy, top challenges and updates, privatized Army lodging and the Defense Travel System, housing market analysis, budgeting, furnishings and documentation.

Those who attend will be able to learn more about Fort Riley and the U.S. Army training facilities during a windshield tour of the installation and team building exercises at the Seitz Regional Training Complex.