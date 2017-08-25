Foundation Discount Card Fundraiser

JUNCTION CITY, KAN. – The Geary Community Schools Foundation is offering discount cards for sale through USD 475 elementary and middle schools. Students will receive their sales packets on Tuesday, August 29th and will continue selling the $10 cards featuring 19 Buy-One-Get-One Free offers until Tuesday, September 12th. Proceeds from the sales of the discount cards directly support the participating schools and the Geary Community Schools Foundation.

The 2017 participating restaurants/establishments include FroYo Junction, T.O. Hass Tire, Wendy’s, Sonic, Papa Murphy’s, Freddy’s, Junction City Bowl, Subway, Coach’s, Papa John’s, Burger King, Long John Silver’s, Domino’s, Martial Arts, Stacy’s Restaurant, Baskin Robbins, Houlihan’s, Famous Dave’s and the Sunset Zoo.

The cards can be purchased with cash, check or online at www.majorsaver.com. The online sale can be credited back to a particular student and school. All cards purchased online will be mailed directly to the customer.

Major Saver is excited to roll out a new feature this year making online sales easier for friends and family! On the Major Saver homepage, you are able to enter your student’s information to create a custom link for your child that can be shared via social media or email. This link will automatically credit the online sale to your student when friends and family use the link to make their purchase.

The cards can also be purchased, and credited to a student, through the Major Saver App. Once the free app is downloaded to an Android or iOS device, buyers can choose a Major Saver card through the “buy cards” tab on the app. Once the buyer completes the transaction the offers will be stored in the Major Saver app. Buyers can then redeem offers directly from the app and do not need a physical card.

Thank you for your continued support of the Geary Community Schools Foundation and USD 475 schools. Please direct any questions to the Geary Community Schools Foundation Office at 717-4063.