Impact the Cure Set for Saturday, October 7

The eighth annual Impact the Cure on October 7 in Abilene will give both runners and non-runners of all agesthe opportunity to celebrate life and raise funds to help fight breast cancer in Dickinson County.

Impact the Cure is an annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Run and 2-Mile Fun Walk in downtown Abilene hosted by Impact Sports and Fitness, 418 North Broadway, Abilene. The race will begin on Saturday, October 7, starting at Impact Sports and Fitness, and is open to people of all ages and fitness levels.

Pre-registration is $20 and includes an Impact the cure long sleeve t-shirt. The Couch Potato fee for those who are unable to participate but wish to support the cause is a donation of $20 and receive a t-shirt. You can pre-register at Impact Sports and Fitness or by visiting www.impactthecure.com. There is a fee of 75-cents for all online registrations.

Registration the day of the event is $25 ( t-shirt not guaranteed for day-of registrations ). Registration and check-in begins at 7 a.m. on October 7.

Impact the Cure offers a full schedule of activities beginning with an informal ceremony at 7:45 a.m. recognizing cancer survivors as a group. Following the race there will be a pancake breakfast and entertainment as Chris Cakes shows off their pancake flipping skills. The breakfast is open to everyone in the community. You do not have to be registered for the run / walk.

Booths will information about breast cancer and local health care resources will be available. There will also be vendor booths with pink breast cancer – related items and other pink merchandise available for purchase.

There will be free kids races beginning at 8:45 a.m. and a Wiener Dog Race at approximately 9 a.m. in the parking lot of Impact Sports & Fitness. The race is open to miniature dachshunds or at least half miniature dachshund breeds. The entry fee is $5 per dog the day of the event ( no pre-registration), with all proceeds going to Impact the cure.

There will be an awards ceremony following the completion of all events.