Indians Shut Out Royals

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Ryan Merritt pitched a career-high 6 2/3 innings and the Cleveland Indians recorded their AL-leading 13th shutout with a 4-0 win over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

Merritt (1-0) was called up from Triple-A Columbus before the game to take the injured Danny Salazar’s spot in the rotation. The 25-year-old left-hander scattered seven hits for his second career win, both coming against Kansas City.

Three relievers finished the eight-hitter for the AL Central leaders.