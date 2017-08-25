Police: Kansas man shot multiple times trying to break up assault

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have identified a possible suspect.

Just before 3:30p.m. Thursday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 300 Block of North Topeka in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

First responders found a 41-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told investigators several suspects were assaulting a victim. An innocent bystander’s attempt to help led to an altercation and he was shot several times.

Four suspects left the scene in a gray 4-door sedan according to Davidson. Investigators have identified a possible suspect in the case.

The victim, who police believe is homeless, remains hospitalized with wounds to both arms and a leg.

The incident occurred in an area where police typically get complaints about homelessness, according to Davidson.