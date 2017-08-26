Blue Jays Preparing for 2017 Season

“So our teaching and learning is pretty much done. Now it’s all about adjusting.”

Those were the comments of Junction City Blue Jay head football coach Randall Zimmerman following the annual Blue – White scrimmage and the end of the second week of practice. The Blue Jays now enter their first game week as they prepare to meet Emporia next Friday night at Al Simpler Stadium.

Zimmerman felt the football team did some good things in the scrimmage. “Our defense, I believe, was in position, did some really nice things, really flying around.” On offense the coach stated, “We had some really good things go on, we turned the ball over a couple of times. A couple of those were putting it on the ground, a couple were just throws, late throws. ” Zimmerman added overall he was pleased with the first two weeks of practice.

On Emporia Zimmerman said the Spartans have big, physical front lines on offense and defense. He noted the quarterback is more of a passer than runner. “We expect them to come in here and want to throw the ball a bunch against us.” The coach added the Blue Jays will have their “hands full with Emporia, that’s for sure.”

You can hear all Blue Jay varsity football games, including the contest with Emporia, on 1420 KJCK AM.