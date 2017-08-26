Manhattan man dies after car hits a tree in Louisiana

MADISON PARISH, LA — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Kansas man on a Louisiana highway.

Just after 3:30p.m. Thursday, a Chevrolet passenger vehicle driven by Jon J. Held, 62, Manhattan, was eastbound on Interstate 20 near Tallulah, according to a media release from the Louisiana State Police.

The driver lost control of the vehicle exiting the highway and hit a tree. Held was pronounced dead at the scene.

A routine toxicology test is pending. Held was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the LSP.