Attorney General Announces Grant for a Junction City Organization

TOPEKA – (August 28, 2017) – A Junction City organization has been awarded a $7,500 grant to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

CASA of the 8th Judicial District was awarded the grant to provide supervision of 100 CASA volunteers, who serve 150 children who have been abused or neglected.

“Organizations across our state do great work to support thousands of crime victims each year,” Schmidt said. “We are proud to support the work of these organizations through the victims services grant programs.”

The award was made from the State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect, which is funded through county court costs, municipal court assessments and State General Fund appropriations.