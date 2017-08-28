Blue Jays Add New Football Opponent

Week seven on the Junction City football schedule this season had been open, but Monday the athletic director, Matt Westerhaus announced an opponent has been found.

The Blue Jays will host Olathe West on Friday, October 13th at Al Simpler Stadium.

Olathe West is a brand new high school this season in the Olathe school district. According to the school’s web site they are the fifth high school in that district. During their first year there will be approximately 850 freshmen, sophomores and juniors. That will be expanded to a full four-year high school for the 2018-19 school year.