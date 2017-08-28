County Receives Request for Assistance from Head Start Officials

The Geary County Commission has received a request to provide assistance to the local Head Start program.

Head Start received a $1.4 million grant per year for five years several months ago. County Chairman Ben Bennett said they asked about purchasing fuel through the county’s Public Works Department. He stated the governing body is reviewing all the possibilities. ” Because they also wanted to know about maybe doing some maintenance work on their four buses and their fleet of cars. They’ve got one van besides the four buses, and they’re going to purchase I think they said three new vehicles.”

The County does provide fueling services for other governmental agencies.

Bennett said the commission gave their blessing to Head Start officials to work with public works to see if a plan can be developed. One suggestion also involved having Head Start possibly contract out their maintenance work.