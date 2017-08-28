Dillard’s employees in Salina told Central Mall store closing

SALINA — The Dillard’s Corporate web site no longer includes their store at the Central Mall in Salina.

The store is going to close in December, according to company spokesperson Julie Bull.

“We informed the employees Monday,” said Bull. “This is not a real surprise. We have 40 employees in Salina and are working to place them in neighboring stores, if that works for them.”

Dillard’s has two additional locations in Kansas including the Town East Mall in Wichita and Oak Park Mall in Overland Park.

The Salina store will remain open through mid-December and is now offering clearance prices on merchandise. Dillard’s is the second major retailer this year to announce they are leaving the Salina Mall. Sears announced in January they intended to close. They did close in the spring while the Sears Automotive store at 2259 9th Street is still in business.