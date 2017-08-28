The ribbon cutting for the new “Duty First: 100 Years of the Big Red One” was held Saturday at the Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan.

During a JC Now visit on 1420 KJCK the marketing director for the Discovery Center, Molly Kurtz, commented on one touching moment involving a veteran who was in attendance, Jim Sharp. ” This was incredible, because during his service he was the Sergeant First Class at the Nuremberg trials, which is when they tried the Nazi leaders. ” Kurtz stated there is a door from the Nuremberg cells in the exhibit. “We talk about Jim Sharp, and he actually came, help us cut the ribbon, stood in front of the Nuremberg cell door, marked where he served on our service map. That’s something really special. When you can take someone who helped to make that history, they’re in the exhibit, and they’re participating in it and experiencing it with you, it brought a tear to my eye.”

The exhibit covers the history of the 1st Infantry Division with the stories of five soldiers who served in the division ranging from the World War I and II eras to the current military activity of today.