Harvey could have deep impact on oil, US economy

HOUSTON —Massive flooding caused by Harvey along Texas’ refinery-rich coast could have long-standing and far-reaching consequences for the state’s oil and gas industry and the larger U.S. economy.

The storm’s remnants left much of Houston underwater on Sunday, and the National Weather Service says it’s not over yet: Some parts of Houston and its suburbs could end up with as much as 50 inches (1.3 meters) of rain.

With the heavy rain expected to last for days, it’s still unclear how bad the damage will be, but there is already evidence of widespread losses.

HPD SWAT has conducted several hundred high-water rescues and are still actively conducting more rescue operations #hurricaneharvey #hounews pic.twitter.com/Atssx2fQSB — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 28, 2017

Key oil and gas facilities along the Texas Gulf Coast have temporarily shut down, and flooding in the Houston and Beaumont areas could seriously pinch gasoline supplies. Experts believe gasoline prices could increase as much as 25 cents a gallon.