The two day blues and barbecue festival called “jammin in J.C.” is Friday and Saturday, September 22 and 23 in downtown Junction City.

The lineup of performers includes for Friday:

–5 p.m. Norman Jackson Band

–6:35 p.m. Heather Newman Band

–8:15 p.m. Amanda Fish Band

For Saturday the lineup includes:

1 p.m. KALO

2:35 Wayne Goins

3:55 The results of the BBQ Contest will be announced

4:25 Hector Anchondo Band

6:15 Vince Johnson

8:05 The Delgado Brothers