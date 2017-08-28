Kansas girl drowns during church lake party

SEDGWICK COUNTY — An 11-year-old Kansas girl drowned in an accident on Sunday in Sedgwick County.

LOST JUVENILE UPDATE | Victim was found in the lake. Triage code black. — WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) August 27, 2017

Shelby Cramb, a sixth grader at Maize Middle School, died during a lake party sponsored by Pathway Church, according to the church social media account.

“We cannot fully express our regret for this horrific accident, and while we know that Shelby is now in Heaven with Jesus, it does not diminish the pain of losing her.”

On Monday at 6:30p.m., the church will hold a special prayer meeting for friends and family at the Westlink Campus Pathway Church Westlink, 2001 N Maize Rd, Wichita to lift up her parents, Andy and Joanna, and her younger brother, Gavin as they deal with this crisis.