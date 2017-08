Kansas woman formally charged with 4th DUI after police chase

RENO COUNTY— A Kansas woman with three prior DUI convictions who fled from law enforcement on August 18 has been formally charged.

Kristine Lynn Brown, 46, Langdon, is charged with felony flee and elude, DUI and driving while suspended.

Just before 11:30 p.m. August 18, a Reno County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a truck traveling east on 4th Street near Lorraine in Hutchinson with a defective tag light. The deputy followed the truck to 3rd and Kansas 61 Highway and continued to follow.

The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Avenue G and K-61. He activated his lights and siren and the vehicle stopped. As the deputy approached the truck, the driver took off and the deputy followed, noting that the driver was being reckless and eventually got onto U.S 50, often going left of center or weaving over the fog line.

At one point, the driver came within a foot of hitting a guardrail on Highway 50, according to the deputy.

A South Hutchinson Police Officer used stop sticks on the highway and all four tires were struck, but the truck continued for about another half mile before the driver stopped.

Her passenger was taken into custody, but Brown refused to exit the vehicle. She was assisted out of the vehicle against her will and taken into custody.

Her case now moves to a waiver-status docket on Sept. 6.