Red Cross Accepting Donations for Hurricane Victims

If you want to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas you can do so through the Red Cross.

Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word HARVEY to 90000 to make a $10 donation.

According to the Red Cross donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from the disaster.

——-

The Kansas Association of Broadcasters passed along a reminder to media outlets Monday. Some are trying to exploit the Harvey disaster. There are fake Facebook pages, tweets are going out with fake charity websites and phishing emails are sent out asking for donations to Hurricane Harvey Relief Funds that they keep for themselves.

Do not fall for scams. If you want to make a donation to to the website of the charity of your choice and make a donation. Type the address in your browser or use a bookmark. Do not click on any links in emails or text you might receive.