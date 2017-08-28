Suspect jailed for fatal Kansas stabbing

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Wichita police say a 26-year-old man is in custody after a fatal stabbing.

Lt. Jason Stephens says police were called to a home on the city’s south side Sunday night. He says a 35-year-old man suffered several stab wounds and later died at a Wichita hospital.

Witnesses told investigators the victim and suspect had a physical confrontation and at some point the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the man.

According to the Sedgwick County jail records, the suspect identified as Jonathan C. Miller was booked into jail on a possible second-degree murder charge.

Stephens says the victim and the suspect did not know each other.

The death was the 23rd homicide in Wichita this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.