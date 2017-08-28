The Eisenhower Presidential Library ‘Pardners’ with Chisholm Trail 150 Celebration

ABILENE, Kan. – Giddy up to the Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene Labor Day weekend! In ‘pardnership’ with the Trails, Rails, and Tales festival, a number of western themed activities will take place at the Eisenhower campus.

Activities will include a free “Mooovie Marathon,” U.S. Cavalry demonstrations, Civil War encampment, and western heritage exhibits. The “Mooovie Marathon” will be held in the Visitors Center Auditorium. Admission is free. The schedule includes the following movies:

Saturday, Sept. 2: 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

1:00 – American Lawmen: Tom Smith ( 1hr., 17 min.)

2:30 – Abilene Town (1 hr., 29 min.) Randolph Scott, Ann Dvorak

4:00 – The Old Chisholm Trail (1hr.) Johnny Mack Brown, Mady Correll,Tex Ritter

Sunday, Sept. 3: Noon – 4:00 p.m.

12:00 – South of the Chisholm Trail (1 hr., 37 min.) Charles Starrett, Nancy Saunders

2:00 – Showdown at Abilene (1 hr., 20 min.) Jack Mahoney, Martha Hyer

On Saturday, the Fort Riley Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard demonstration team will perform at 1 and 3 p.m. on the campus grounds. They will also set up a United States Cavalry Civil War Encampment. Established in 1992, the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard provides a link to Fort Riley’s historic past. Troopers and horses of this unit are outfitted in the uniforms, accoutrements and equipment of the Civil War period. From privates to officers, these men and women recreate the colorful spectacle of the American Horse Soldier.

Two special Chisholm Trail exhibits are available to view both days of the festival during regular operating hours, 9:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

“Chisholm Trail and the Cowtown that Raised a President” is on display in the Museum temporary gallery. (Regular admission prices apply.)

"Chisholm Trail and the Cowtown that Raised a President" is on display in the Museum temporary gallery. (Regular admission prices apply.)

In this exhibit you will see rare artifacts and historic photographs and learn about the "square meal," "real McCoy," origins of the cowboy boot, and "the wickedest town in the West." You will also find out why Dwight Eisenhower developed a love for all things western. The exhibit will remain on display through May 2018. "The Chisholm Trail: Driving the American West" is on display in the Library building lobby. (Free admission.)

You will see historic items from the period, including a saddle, chaps, spurs, a western “dime novel” and a stereograph viewer. The exhibit also features video clips from famous western movies. Life-size longhorn steers made from metal rods are the centerpiece of this unique traveling exhibit, created for the Symphony in the Flint Hills by Flint Hills Design of North Newton. The exhibit will remain on display through mid-October.

Throughout the year, the Eisenhower Presidential Library has celebrated the Chisholm Trail 150th Anniversary with western themed programming including speakers, book talks, movies and exhibits. These events have emphasized a connection to Dwight Eisenhower and his interest in all things western.