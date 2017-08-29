In conjunction with Junction City High School Athletics and the Junior League of the Flint Hills, the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library is holding a special family event, Books and Blue Jays, on Saturday, September 23 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the library meeting room.

Here fall sports athletes from Junction City High School will read aloud from favorite children’s books and members of the cheerleading squad will help kids create a sports themed craft. They will be joined by the blue jay mascot, General Jay, who will be at the Selfie Station to pose for pictures with attendees.

Members of the Junior League of the Flint Hills will also be on hand from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to give out free, age-appropriate books while supplies last to any child from the age of four to thirteen who gets a new library card that day.

For a child to receive a library card, a parent or primary care-giver must be present. They will be asked to complete a short form for each child, show photo identification and proof of their current mailing address. Cards will be issued on the spot and the new patrons will eligible to check out two items at a time for the first thirty days.

Pre-registration is required for this event and will take place from September 1 through September 15. To register, parents need only stop or call the Circulation Desk.

Books and Blue Jays is being held in recognition of September as Library Card Sign-Up Month, a month set aside by the America