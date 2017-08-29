LaDonna Junghans State Farm Agency and Charles Martinez, Geary County Health Dept Community Health Planner greeted families as they arrived at the Junction City Freshman Academy .

State Farm and Safe Kids Kansas partnered to raise awareness of seat belt safety in a campaign called “Bucks for Buckles”. One dollar was given to each family for having seat belts securely fastened. If not, educational materials were handed out.

Safe Kids Kansas, State Farm and the Kansas Department of Transportation wanted to encourage families to buckle up and drive safely to protect their most valuable asset, their families.

