Homeowners Assn. embroiled in parking flap with Kan. family with sick relative

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas homeowner association says a couple caring for an ailing parent must stop parking a third car in their driveway overnight because its parking policy requires vehicles to be kept in garages.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Avignon Villa Homes Community Association says it has a responsibility to maintain “the integrity” of the Olathe neighborhood where Stuart and Marsha Holland live with her parents. Her father 83-year-old father is battling cancer.

The issue has pit neighbor against neighbor in an HOA already embroiled in a lawsuit with another homeowner over a landscaping project it deemed was “over the top.” Legal fees in that case are in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Stuart Holland says “there appears to be no sense of compassion, no sense of empathy.”